The Ducks had a mostly healthy starting lineup prior to facing Washington last weekend. By the end of the battle, Oregon sustained a few key injuries that could affect the outcome of this weekend's matchup against a very good Utah team.

Offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth, along with star quarterback Bo Nix all suffered injuries of varying degrees and missed time against the Huskies. Nix re-entered the game, but Walk and Forsyth didn't return after getting banged up.

When meeting with reporters in Eugene on Monday evening, Dan Lanning kept his cards close to the vest on the injury front.

"I'm not going to share really any update with anybody," he said. "We came away dinged in that game. I will say that I feel a lot more positive today getting to hear some news on where things are at right now."

Walk's injury occurred from him getting rolled up on by tight end Moliki Matavo in the Ducks' first possession. Walk was seen wearing street clothes and a boot on his right foot later on in the game.

Forsyth may have been playing through a right shoulder injury the majority of the game as camera's would pan to the Ducks' center while grabbing it in pain. With two key offensive linemen both hurt and potentially unavailable this week, Lanning detailed why the next guy up is so important.

"That's why you practice. That's why you go through so many situations," he said. "That's why you have your third guy at center take snaps and practice that throughout the week. But as we all know when you practice it multiple positions, it makes it harder for you develop at one.

"I'm proud of the guys that got plugged into some situations, some tough situations-- getting thrown in the fourth quarter somewhere different, having to snap in that environment and in a unique spot is certainly a challenge. I think our guys handled that challenge well."

Nix has become the backbone of the Ducks' offense and is a major reason why they've been clicking the way they have. He's had some remarkable stats every week which is why he was recently named as one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as well as a semifinalist for the Dave O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

The quarterback exited after being hit late in the fourth quarter on a key possession that would've put the Ducks up by two scores. The following possession, Ty Thompson stepped into a tie game with less than four minutes remaining.

The offense just doesn't function the same when Thompson is out there, but Lanning credited Thompson's poise.

"It's a tough spot to go in but that's why you do all the practice reps, that's why do all the walk reps. I think Ty was anxious to go out there and compete for his team and that's why you always have to be ready and ready to roll."

Defensive linemen Taki Taimani made his return against Washignton after missing games against California and Colorado with an injury. Wide receiver Chase Cota was still out with an injury and Steven Jones didn't play.

Dont'e Thornton has stepped up since Cota's absence and found the end zone against Washington.

Oregon is hoping to get to back to full health by the end of the week in hopes of getting revenge against the Utes and returning the Pac-12 championship.

