David Hicks Recaps Oregon Visit

David Hicks has been committed to Texas A&M since June, but Oregon was one of his top schools before he made the call--even earning of one of his five coveted official visits.

Now in November, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are bringing in some heavy hitters for visits, and Hicks made the trip to Eugene over the weekend for the Washington game.

The No. 1 defensive lineman in 2023 took recent trips to College Station to see the Aggies play Ole Miss and Florida in October, but was drawn to Eugene in part because of the coaching staff.

"I really like Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Tosh) Lupoi. Those are some really good coaches," Hicks said. "I love the way that they run their defense and play football. Wanted to go check it out."

This weekend's visit was Hicks' first time taking in a game at Autzen and the atmosphere lived up to his expectations.

"It was a really good atmosphere. Basically as good as advertised I'd say. Autzen Stadium really was really loud and I feel like it was a great one to go to."

During his trip out west he spent the most time with Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi--as well as defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. The trio is a wealth of football knowledge with Lanning winning a national title at Georgia and Lupoi having experience at Alabama and the NFL ranks.

"They're really good coaches," he said. "Coach Lanning, great defensive coach. Coach Lupoi--DC, came from the NFL. Feel like there's a lot I can learn from them."

His favorite part of the trip?

"Really just talking to everybody and getting to know everybody on the staff."

A lot of Duck fans are worried about the recruiting fallout following a loss to Washington, but Hicks said the visit still sent a positive message.

"It's a good one," the 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman said. "How good of a team they are. How hard they play. How good they work and how much better they wanna be at their craft."

That message lines up with what he's looking for in a school.

"It aligns pretty good. I want coaches that want to grow, then it's gonna make me wanna grow and always get better."

Michael Penix Jr. and Washington shredded the Oregon defense, but it doesn't sound like that left a negative impression.

"They just had an off game. They've been playing really good defense in my opinion," Hicks said of the Oregon defense. "If you watch the game closely. Just had an off game, especially in the back end."

Hicks lives in the backfield and excels at getting after the quarterback. Were he come to Oregon, the Ducks have laid out his role.

"They said I'll probably be like a Brandon Dorlus for them. Move around a lot."

Oregon is still very much in the running here.

"My biggest takeaway was that they never quit. They always played hard no matter how close the game was."

The chance to play at Oregon has his attention and he's excited about a couple aspects of the program.

"Playing around some great guys. Playing for a great coach in Coach Lanning and just being around the culture."

It always raises eyebrows when committed recruits take trips to other schools and Hicks spoke on his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

"I'm still good with it. Just checking everything out right now."

The Ducks have kept consistent contact with the Lone Star State standout and are among schools he's hearing from the most."

"Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas."

The All-American lineman will head to Norman this week for an official visit to Oklahoma.

He knows when he'll enroll but putting pen to paper remains up in the air.

"I enroll in May. Sign in either December or February. I don't know yet."

