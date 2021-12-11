Thibodeaux and McKinley Earn All-American Honors

Oregon’s defense was one of 12 teams to have multiple players named to FWAA All-American teams.

The football awards for the Ducks continue to grow, and most recently two Oregon defenders received Football Writers of America (FWAA) All-America team awards, announced on Friday morning.

The two defenders were leaders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley III, also known as ‘The General’. With these two players in the lineup, the Oregon defense has grown to be a formidable opponent.

Within the All-American teams, Thibodeaux made the first team, while McKinley was listed on the second-team.

Thibodeaux has done everything possible to earn this spot. He was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week as well as Defensive Lineman of the Week. He has the third-most sacks in the Pac-12 (7). His ability to create pressure drastically helped the Ducks become a tough defense. He's also made the AP All-Pac-12 First Team every year of his collegiate career.

Thibodeaux ended his career as a Duck with the seventh-most sacks in program history with 19 total sacks. While he's finished his career as a Duck because of his decision to opt out of the Alamo Bowl, his legacy will last long after he's gone.

McKinley III was put on the All-America second team. This award adds to the countless awards that he's been given this year, including being named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back. Like Thibodeaux, he was also listed in the AP All-Pac-12 First Team this season.

McKinley currently leads the country in interceptions with six. His ability to read plays and make an interception when necessary has been instrumental in the success that the Ducks' defense had this year. He's logged 11 interceptions throughout his career, which means he just needs one more in the Alamo Bowl to crack the all-time top 10 at Oregon.

He was also all over the field for Oregon, recording 71 total tackles, which was the second-most tackles for the Duck behind Noah Sewell, who has 106 on the year. A possible NFL decision still looms for McKinley between now and 2022 spring football.

You may also like:

REPORT: Oregon expected to hire SEC assistant as Head Coach

Join the Community

Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE