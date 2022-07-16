Oregon's offense was a ball of mixed emotions in 2021.

While it wasn't necessarily a low-scoring unit, most fans would agree the on-field product left a lot to be desired. The Ducks put up points, but didn't resemble the exciting unit that fueled their rise to prominence.

To be clear, you're not going to hear me asking anyone to apologize for winning. A win is a win, but the arrival of Kenny Dillingham and a slew of new talent could serve as a reset, if not at least a breath of fresh air.

Here are three areas where I think the Oregon offense can grow heading into the season.

1. Air it out

This has to be at the top of the list. Entering 2021, the Ducks had just signed what might have been their highest-rated group of wide receivers, highlighted by All-American recruits Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin and Isaiah Brevard. But none of those players, or even the consistent starters, saw a lot of opportunities to stretch the field vertically.

Maybe that was play calling or maybe it was Anthony Brown's limitations as a passer. It was probably a combination of the two after we saw things opened up in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

Now, it looks like Bo Nix is the perceived favorite for the starting quarterback job. And one thing we know for sure is he's not afraid to take risks.

Even though that can sometimes get him in to trouble, pushing the ball down the field should open up new dimensions in the offense.

For reference, the Ducks averaged just 7.6 yards per pass, and 12 yards per catch in 2021. However a majority of the passes were short over the middle or quick passes out to the flat. There wasn't a lot of work done outside the numbers, and as such there weren't a lot of opportunities to pick up yards after the catch (YAC).

Airing it out would help remove what sometimes felt like a glass ceiling this unit was playing under.

2. Play calling variety

This is another common gripe fans had with the offense.

Prior to coaching at Oregon, Joe Moorhead made a name for himself as a skilled play caller that was adept at taking advantage of what defenses gave him. He would also mix things up and keep defenses on their heels.

But when he got to Oregon, we didn't see that variety on a consistent basis. Instead, we saw a run-heavy attack that deployed far too many dive plays up the middle, especially on third down.

This made the offense stale and predictable, and therefore easier to defend. The Ducks won't be without growing pains in Kenny Dillingham's system, but more variety lends itself to keeping the defense honest and creating more opportunities to take full advantage of offensive personnel.

3. Spread the ball around to playmakers

Three of Oregon's four leading pass catchers have moved on from the program. That means no more Travis Dye (46), Devon Williams (35), or Johnny Johnson III (25).

Of those 137 combined receptions, only Kris Hutson (31) returns to Eugene. Troy Franklin was fifth with 18.

The Ducks made a good effort to offset their losses by adding wide receivers Chase Cota (UCLA), Caleb Chapman (Texas A&M), Kyler Kasper (reclassified from 2023) and Justius Lowe (high school class of 2022). They also added some talent in the backfield with former Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving, Western Kentucky's Noah Whittington, and 2022 recruit Jordan James.

All of those new players could see the field this season, but I have my eyes on Thornton, Franklin and Seven McGee as underutilized returners that could take this offense to the next level.

There's value in having a go-to number one wide receiver. We saw the chemistry and comfort Brown developed with Devon Williams. But there were a lot of weapons that hardly touched the ball or simply weren't targeted in 2021 (note Mycah Pittman's transfer to FSU).

This year's offense is bursting at the seams with untapped potential and talented players just looking for an opportunity. Getting some of these names involved should go a long way in producing a more potent, effective and exciting offense in 2022.

