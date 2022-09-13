On Monday evening Dan Lanning started the week with his weekly press conference in Eugene. After defeating the Eastern Washington Eagles this past weekend, the Ducks will now begin preparations for the No. 12 BYU Cougars.

Here are the top quotes from Oregon's head coach going into week three of the season.

Opening statement Lanning: “Really excited to play a really good BYU team, they’re really talented. About as excited to go play them as I am to see our fans in the seats. This is gonna be a game where they can make an impact. I was really pleased with the crowd this past Saturday; I know that they've gonna be even more cranked up, louder, more intense this next week. I think this is the kind of game that the Autzen crowd can make a big big impact.

“This team is a really talented team we’re about to go play. The more I watch their film, the more respect I have for them and the job they do. They play the game with a certain level of physicality and violence. That’s fun to see on film and I know it's gonna be a fun game for our players."

Question: "Last week you talked about wanting to see an offensive and defensive identity take place, did you see that and what are your impressions of both units?

Lanning: “I think we’re closer today than we were last week, but still not completely where we want to be. We were able to move the ball really well on offense. I’d love to see some more of those plays that were 15 yards turn into 30 yards plays. I think a lot that has to do with that is how we play without the ball down the field with our finishing blocks and instead of buying a ticket a being a spectator on a play, going and finishing blocks and plays.”

Question: "You brought up BYU's physicality. Looking across the board they look pretty big, pretty heavy at multiple positions. Just your thoughts on their (BYU) personnel? They don't maybe typically look like an independent or maybe a Group of Five team you'd associate that with."

“They’re a good team. They've got great players across the board; we highlighted a couple of those guys today in our scouting report. They have NFL talent on their roster, so they have a good team, they play really well. A lot of returning starters, a lot of continuity there as well.”

Question: "BYU has given up a total of 300 pass yards through two games. As a defensive guy yourself, what stands out to you about the way they’ve been able to defend through the air so far this season?

"They just do a good job of mixing it up. When it is pass, they do a great job of recognizing and getting out. They key run pass really well, they present different looks, they kind of let their core play the front and they kind of handle the run. They play really well on the perimeter, a lot of overlap up front. Their secondary does a good job, they have really talented corners and a good secondary. Those guys kind of handle the wideouts and they play off of each other well."

Question: "Ryan (Walk) didn’t play last Saturday, and Seven McGee was in quite a bit of pain but looked like he was in decent spirits on the sideline, just wondered if there was an update there."

Lanning: “Ryan's one that we probably could’ve pushed to get out there, but I think it was a good opportunity for us to give some experience to some other guys that we wanted to be able to see. Very hopeful that he’ll be back and able to help us this week. Seven I think same thing, knowing we have some other guys that can help us there, but Seven'll be ready to go.”

Question: "You started off talking about the crowd-- were you able to get a sense of the atmosphere? What was it like to experience it? Kind of everything it was cracked up to be in your mind?"

Lanning: “I think this place is really special and we have really passionate fans, and the fans are what make that thing tick. It’s never been a distraction for me, I think everyone enjoys being in an environment like that. I'm hoping to see it ten-fold this weekend with the game that we have coming in and the atmosphere that we can create. It’s a big piece of our success when we can put some fans in the seats and go create an environment like that I think it makes it really tough for an opponent."

