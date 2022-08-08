During spring camp Oregon defensive coordinator Toshi Lupoi set out for his defense to be as violent and confrontational as possible.

Following day two of fall camp in Eugene on Saturday, Lupoi revisited his goals, praising his group’s effort.

“Guys are coming out and attacking," Lupoi said. “Really respecting how the group is answering challenges.”

Describing the early part of fall camp as a honeymoon phase, Lupoi remained adamant that when pads come on next week, more will be revealed about the state of his defense.

He spoke highly of 2021 first team All-Pac-12 selection defensive end Brandon Dorlus as a difference maker in the defensive front early on.

“He offers us some versatility,” Lupoi said. “He’s a bigger guy that can move well so once we get pads on, we will start to learn more about him and the rest of our defense.”

With Kayvon Thibodeaux in the NFL, the Oregon defense will need Dorlus and the rest of the front seven to step up.

Lupoi also addressed Justin Flowe who only played one game in 2021, winning freshman of the week in his 14-tackle game a year ago against Stony Brook, praising his energy.

“The thing that I love about Justin is that we constantly have to tell him to slow down,” Lupoi said. “Sometimes a walkthrough looks like a fourth and one with the game on the line… I love his intensity, I love his mental focus, and I’m really excited about the potential that he can serve in our defense.”

Pairing Flowe with Noah Sewell, and converted safety Jeffery Bassa and Keith Brown, both of whom stepped up as the team dealt with injuries a year ago, the Ducks are poised to have one of the best linebacking corps in the nation.

Lupoi credited some of the energy to it being early in fall camp, stating that many questions will be answered as camp progresses and pads come out next week.

“Can we have the attention to detail that's required?” Lupoi asked. “Can we execute it with some physicality and violence?”

Oregon resumes fall camp on Monday.

