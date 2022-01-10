Travis Dye Named Ducks Digest's 2021 Offensive MVP

Our 10 contributors voted on the Ducks' most valuable offensive player, and the honor goes to the Pac-12's leader in total yards.

Now that the 2021 Oregon Ducks football season is in the books, our team is taking a look back at the best players from this season and recognizing them with our 2021 Ducks Digest Football Awards.

The first award goes to running back Travis Dye, who was named our Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Photos: Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest; Graphic: Dylan Reubenking/Ducks Digest

DUCKS DIGEST OFFENSIVE MVP VOTING:

1. Travis Dye - 9 votes

2. TJ Bass - 1 vote

Dye enjoyed a career year in 2021, finishing second in the Pac-12 in rushing (1,271 yards), second in rushing touchdowns (16), and first in total yards (1,673 yards). He passed 2,000 career rushing yards as well as 3,000 yards from scrimmage, and he broke into the top five in career rushing yards.

The junior was exceptional early in the season, accounting for 462 total yards and three touchdowns working alongside starter CJ Verdell. But after Verdell suffered a season-ending knee injury, Dye stepped in and was nearly unstoppable for the Ducks the rest of the way.

Dye rushed for 145 yards and recorded 73 receiving yards against California in his first game as the lead back, and he never looked back from there.

After Verdell's injury, Dye averaged 134.6 total yards per game over the last nine games of the season and scored 15 total touchdowns, including 10 over a five-game span. He broke an NCAA record against UCLA when he scored four touchdowns on four consecutive touches.

His best rushing game of the season came against Washington in a rainy and soggy Husky Stadium. He set fire to the turf with 211 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored a clutch touchdown in the fourth quarter.

His 2021 campaign was impressive after a bit of a down year in the COVID-19-ridden 2020 season. Dye filled in for an injured Verdell that year as well, but he never broke 100 rushing yards in a game all year. He proved he is one of the most productive backs not just in the Pac-12, but in the country with his outstanding 2021 season. He still has a chance to return for one last go-round in a Ducks uniform, but the NFL will certainly be an intriguing option after the season he had.

You may also like:

Former Colorado CB Christian Gonzalez Commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE