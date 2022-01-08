Former Colorado CB Christian Gonzalez Commits to Oregon

The Ducks get some help at a major position of need.

Former Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Gonzalez was a two-year starter for the Buffs in Boulder and played in 12 games last season. He signed with Colorado in the class of 2020 after playing his high school football at The Colony High School in Texas, where he was rated a 4-star prospect according to the 247 Sports composite.

The Ducks have a major need at cornerback with veteran Mykael Wright declaring for the NFL Draft and DJ James entering the transfer portal.

Gonzalez will have some continuity in Eugene, as the Ducks hired his cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin last month. He's the fourth player to commit to Oregon since the hire of Dan Lanning, along with Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, Washington defensive tackle transfer Sam 'Taki' Taimani, and 2023 cornerback Cole Martin, son of Demetrice Martin.

The Ducks hold a signature from 2022 Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) cornerback Jalil Tucker after he signed early and are still in the running for his teammate and former commit Jahlil Florence.

You may also like:

2022 DE/LB Cyrus Moss announces college commitment

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE