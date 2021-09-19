Trey Benson takes First Snaps as No. 3 RB for Oregon vs. Stony Brook

September 19, 2021
Trey Benson Takes Snaps as No. 3 Running Back for Oregon vs. Stony Brook

The freshman back is getting some reps as the Ducks bring in their reserves.
Author:

With Oregon facing Stony Brook, fans are eager to get a look at some of the freshman backs.

Behind the powerful duo of CJ Verdell and Travis Dye is a trio of freshmen in Trey Benson, Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell. All those players are fighting for snaps, but Benson was the first back other than Verdell or Dye to take snaps in Saturday's game. His first carry was for five yards.

Benson was listed as the No. 3 back on this week's organizational chart with an "or" designation, followed by Cardwell and then McGee.

In high school, Benson was a 4-star recruit that played his high school football at St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Mississippi. 

Benson has worked his way back from a nasty knee injury last season. After battling back, he’s ready to make an impact.

As for the other freshmen backs, Cardwell was a 4-star recruit from Morse High School in San Diego, California and McGee was a 4-star recruit from East High School in Rochester, New York.

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

