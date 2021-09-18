September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Follow along in today's action for Ducks vs. Seawolves.
Author:

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 18 at approx. 4:30 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Shane Vereen (analyst)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Pregame

- 4:24 p.m. - Message on Autzen Stadium scoreboard: "Lightning Delay. Seek shelter. Pregame will resume 30 minutes after last lightning strike within 8 miles."

- 4:18 p.m. - Fans are returning to their seats. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

CJ Verdell Celebration
Play
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Keep it here for all the latest from Autzen Stadium Saturday

verone-mckinley-dj-james
Play
Football

GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

All the coverage you need for the Ducks' matchup against Stony Brook.

Ty Thompson 1 Cropped
Play
Football

Oregon Players to Watch vs. Stony Brook

Keep an eye out for these Ducks on Saturday.

- PA announcer asked fans to exit the stadium due to severe weather conditions near Autzen Stadium, Thunder was heard. There were about 35 minutes left until kickoff when the announcement was made. We will update as soon as we get new information.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon players to watch vs. Stony Brook

Keys to the game: offense

Keys to the game: defense

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

CJ Verdell Celebration
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

verone-mckinley-dj-james
Football

GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Ty Thompson 1 Cropped
Football

Oregon Players to Watch vs. Stony Brook

oregon-celebrates-vs-ohio-state
Football

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Tyquell Fields
Football

Stony Brook Players to Watch vs. No. 4 Oregon

Travis Dye vs. Ohio State
Football

Keys to the Game: Offense

noah sewell-tackle-vs-ohio-state
Football

Keys to the Game: Defense

Oregon vs. Stony Brook Split
Football

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook