LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday, September 18 at approx. 4:30 p.m. PST
TV: Pac-12 Network
Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Shane Vereen (analyst)
Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Pregame
- 4:24 p.m. - Message on Autzen Stadium scoreboard: "Lightning Delay. Seek shelter. Pregame will resume 30 minutes after last lightning strike within 8 miles."
- 4:18 p.m. - Fans are returning to their seats.
Keep it here for all the latest from Autzen Stadium Saturday
- PA announcer asked fans to exit the stadium due to severe weather conditions near Autzen Stadium, Thunder was heard. There were about 35 minutes left until kickoff when the announcement was made. We will update as soon as we get new information.
