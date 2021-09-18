LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

Follow along in today's action for Ducks vs. Seawolves.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 18 at approx. 4:30 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Shane Vereen (analyst)

Stream: FUBO TV, Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Pregame

- 4:24 p.m. - Message on Autzen Stadium scoreboard: "Lightning Delay. Seek shelter. Pregame will resume 30 minutes after last lightning strike within 8 miles."

- 4:18 p.m. - Fans are returning to their seats.

- PA announcer asked fans to exit the stadium due to severe weather conditions near Autzen Stadium, Thunder was heard. There were about 35 minutes left until kickoff when the announcement was made. We will update as soon as we get new information.

