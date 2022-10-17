Chaos Leads to Shakeup in Week 8 AP Poll

To say this last Saturday in college football was a tad chaotic would be the understatement of the century.

Multiple top 10 teams lost and at least one team cemented itself at the top of the class.

Find the full week 8 AP top 25 poll below.

1. Georgia 7-0 1,530 points (31 first place votes)

2. Ohio State 6-0 (17)

3. Tennessee 6-0 (15)

4. Michigan 7-0

5. Clemson 7-0

6. Alabama 6-1

7. Ole Miss 7-0

8. TCU 6-0

9. UCLA 6-0

10. Oregon 5-1

11. Oklahoma State 5-1

12. USC 6-1

13. Wake Forest 5-1

14. Syracuse 6-0

15. Utah 5-2

16. Penn State 5-1

17. Kansas State 5-1

18. Illinois 6-1

19. Kentucky 5-2

20. Texas 5-2

21. Cincinnati 5-1

22. North Carolina 6-1

23. North Carolina State 5-2

24. Mississippi State 5-2

25. Tulane 6-1

Others receiving votes

Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon State 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1

