In his first full recruiting cycle as Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning has amassed an impressive list of commitments and it got longer with the addition of Lipe Moala from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School Friday night.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman held seven offers, but the Ducks beat out Washington, Utah, Louisville and more for his final decision.

He holds a three-star evaluation from 247Sports as the nation’s No. 81 interior offensive lineman and No. 131 player in California. Moala is unrated by composite rating.

Moala visited Oregon in early October for the game against Stanford just days after landing a scholarship offer.

His commitment is a critical piece to the 2023 recruiting class as offensive linemen had proven hard to come by thus far. Moala is the second offensive line commitment this cycle, joining three-star Bryce Boulton, who committed last week.

While the offensive line haul has been slow to gain momentum in 2023, the Ducks got a five-star lineman in Josh Conerly Jr. earlier this calendar year as part of the 2022 class. He's already played in every game this season.

Playing for one of the premiere high school football programs nationally, Moala keeps that pipeline open and flowing for the Ducks, who have made a habit of landing elite talent out of Southern California in recent years.

READ MORE: Mater Dei RB Nate Frazier eying visit following Oregon offer

Moala is the 20th commitment in the Ducks 2023 recruiting class that ranks 13th nationally by 247 Sports.

