Sometimes it can be hard to pick who shines in a particular game. But on Saturday, Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Chase Cota came up big for Oregon as the Ducks steamrolled the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen 45-27 in a game that featured a lot, and I mean a lot, of rushing yards. Oregon showed its offense is multi-faceted and one that can win multiple ways and with multiple guys.

1. #0 Bucky Irving- Running back

Oregon Ducks running back Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

For a bit this guy was the offense. Nix got off to a slow start, so they handed it off and Irving proceeded to run wild. He got to just about 100 yards rushing after just one quarter.

He had his part in Oregon's 351 yard rushing performance, bagging 97 yards on 10 carries. Irving helped keep the offense moving while the passing game tried to get going and continued to show why he's the leader of a running back room that is one of the most versatile you'll find in college football. While he didn’t score any touchdowns in this game (those went to Sean Dollars and Nix), his running kept the Stanford defense reeling, and allowed Oregon to keep driving and scoring.

2. #10 Bo Nix-Quarterback

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

At first, I wasn’t sure Nix was going to be on this list. Starting off the game he looked bad. Like under 50% completion and looking flustered bad.

But then he started using his legs, and that seemed to make him more comfortable. At one point he totaled more yards than all of Stanford’s rushers put together, and with that he was able to start slinging the ball down field for a very respectable 16-of-29 for 161 yards and two TDs.

When he connected with Case Cota for a 49-yard touchdown strike things started to roll. He also contributed 142 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the team.

3. #23 Chase Cota-Wide receiver

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota against Stanford. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Sometimes the unsung member of this receiving corps, behind Troy Franklin, Chase Cota helped set the tone early for Oregon. Putting together a stat line of two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

That got Oregon going early and helped Nix string some drives together. His 49-yard catch and run helped break open the floodgates for Oregon. While he only had one more catch and seven more yards, it was his play that got the passing game rolling for Oregon, allowed Nix to settle in and open up a lot for the offense.

These three guys helped Oregon get going and win big, despite a lot of penalties stalling drives, and forcing field goals. Oregon totaled 14 penalties for 135 yards, something that Lanning says will be addressed this upcoming week. While this was a much-needed win, Oregon now prepares to face another big road test down in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats on Oct. 8 at 6:00 pm PT.

