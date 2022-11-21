Oregon Rejoins Top 10 in AP Poll Following Utah Win

Chaos is always fun in college football. After nail biters in Eugene and in LA, two close top 5 wins for Michigan and TCU, and Tennessee laying an egg against South Carolina, there's been some shuffling in the AP poll.

Find the full updated poll bellow

1. Georgia 11-0 (1,574 points, 62 first place votes)

2. Ohio State 11-0 (1)

3. Michigan 11-0

4. TCU 11-0

5. USC 10-1

6. LSU 9-2

7. Clemson 10-1

8. Alabama 9-2

9. Tennessee 9-2

10. Oregon 9-2

11. Penn State 9-2

12. Washington 9-2

13. Notre Dame 8-3

14. Utah 8-3

15. Kansas State 8-3

16. Florida State 8-3

17. UCLA 8-3

18. North Carolina 9-2

19. Tulane 9-2

20. Ole Miss 8-3

21. Cincinatti 9-2

22. Oregon State 8-3

23. Costal Carolina 9-1

24. Texas 7-4

25. UCF 8-3

A total of six Pac-12 schools were ranked inside the latest AP Top 25 Poll with USC at No. 5, Washington at No. 12, Utah at No. 14, UCLA at No. 17, and Oregon State at No. 22.

Others receiving votes:

UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

The Ducks will face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday November 26 in Corvallis.

