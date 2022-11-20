Skip to main content

Dante Moore Reaffirms Commitment to Oregon

The five-star quarterback and Ducks commit chimed in on recent rumors about a flip to Michigan State.
  Author:
  Publish date:

It sounds like Dante Moore isn't going anywhere.

Over the weekend the 2023 Oregon quarterback pledge reaffirmed his commitment to the Ducks in an interview with The D Zone, a media outlet that covers Michigan high school football. 

Speculation that the quarterback flipping to Michigan State began stirring earlier this month after a crystal ball prediction to the Spartans. Moore made it clear that he's focused on what Lanning is building at Oregon.

The talented passer is the the highest-rated quarterback commit in Oregon program history.

READ MORE: Torres' Take: What to Make of Dante Moore Michigan State Rumors

Oregon has been fortunate enough to have many greats step onto campus and lead the charge at quarterback. Names like Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Marcus Mariota (Atlanta Falcons) come to mind, and Bo Nix currently has the Ducks at 9-2. 

The question still remains on whether or not Nix will return after this season, as he has one more year of eligibility remaining should he chose to use it.

In any case, Oregon's quarterback room would still have a lot of talent including Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield should Nix choose to leave. 

Moore is as skilled as they come and could potentially make an early impact as he's slated to enroll after the early signing period.

Moore is playing on a Martin Luther King high school team that's preparing to compete for another state championship with him leading the offense. During Oregon's bye week Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham both made the trip out to Detroit to visit the Duck commit and watch him play against Cass Tech. 

Moore threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns in front of his future coaches.

Oregon has become an offensive juggernaut since the hire of Dillingham, ranking No. 3 in the country in total offense at  511.2. yards per game. Dillingham should also be credited for turning Nix's season into his best one since transferring from Auburn. 

His offensive schemes fit perfectly with all the weapons the Ducks have been fortunate to have all season, which has gotten them to where they are now.

With that, Oregon fans can be excited about the offseason and for Moore to touch down on campus and begin his college career in Eugene.

READ MORE: CB Dakoda Fields eyeing more visits after seeing Oregon

