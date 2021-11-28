WATCH: Brandon Dorlus Recaps Defensive Performance vs. Oregon State

As per usual this season, Brandon Dorlus didn't blow up the stat sheet with numbers that will be slapped onto graphics all over social media, but he wreaked havoc on the Beavers' offense. He pressured Chance Nolan often, especially in the second half, forcing him to get the ball out quicker than preferred.

Dorlus finished with two solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry. He spoke with the media to discuss his day.

Oregon Wins Pac-12 North with 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

