September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Injury Updates, Game Notes Ahead of Arizona

The Ducks are all set to kick off Pac-12 play against first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.
Author:

Mario Cristobal met with reporters Wednesday afternoon to touch on a variety of topics related to the team ahead of Saturday's contest including:

-Tom Snee and his development

-How he managed the kicking competition last season and in fall camp this year

-Injury updates

-Thoughts on the Arizona QB situation

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mario Cristobal Stony Brook w: Team
Play
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Injury Updates, Game Notes Ahead of Arizona

The Ducks are set for a night kickoff to begin Pac-12 play

Jeffrey Bassa Stony Brook
Play
Football

Jeffrey Bassa Opens up on Move to Linebacker

The converted safety has already seen significant reps this season due to injuries

anthony-brown-rain-vs-stony-brook
Play
Football

Is the Pac-12's Mediocrity Hurting Oregon's Chances at the CFP?

Detailing Oregon's path to the College Football Playoff three games in

More from Ducks Digest

Is the Pac-12's mediocrity hurting Oregon's path to the playoff?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Mario Cristobal Stony Brook w: Team
Football

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Injury Updates, Game Notes Ahead of Arizona

Jeffrey Bassa Stony Brook
Football

Jeffrey Bassa Opens up on Move to Linebacker

anthony-brown-rain-vs-stony-brook
Football

Is the Pac-12's Mediocrity Hurting Oregon's Chances at the CFP?

Verone McKinley Stony Brook Interception
Football

Verone McKinley III Generating NFL Draft Buzz Early in 2021 Season

Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard
Pro Ducks

Dylan's WNBA Dish: Trio of Pro Ducks Bound for WNBA Playoffs

Oregon Arizona Split
Football

Roundtable: No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

Ty Thompson Stony Brook 5 copy
Football

'Incredibly Talented' Ty Thompson Impresses Oregon Coaching Staff in Debut

Ty Thompson Stony Brook 4 copy
Football

Thompson: "Couldn't have dreamed of a better situation"