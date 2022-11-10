Oregon is getting ready to host the No. 25 Washington Huskies in Eugene this weekend for the first time since 2018. This will be Dan Lanning's first matchup with the rival school and you can bet he's as excited as anyone for Saturday.

Lanning met with reporters on Wednesday to share his final thoughts on the preparation for the Huskies.

Opening statement: "Good day today, third down red area day as usual. Plenty of things to clean up. I think our guys approach today was in my mind one of the best Wednesday practices we've had this year so you hope that carries over to the game. Minds in the right spot, guys are working really hard, excited to get to it."

Question: "Why specifically do you say it was one of the best Wednesday practices?"

Lanning: "Player-led teams are the best teams and our guys were demanding the most of each other today. I thought I saw that show up a lot."

Question: "They're one of the better third-down offenses, what is it that makes them a challenge from that perspective?"

Lanning: "They play into advantageous looks. They check the sideline a lot and make sure they get in the right call in those situations and obviously have good skill, quarterback knows how to operate. They do a good job protecting them. They're also a team that's pretty aggressive on fourth down. So a lot of those third downs turn into aggressive fourth-down opportunities for them, so they've been really good there. We want to make sure that we can help defend them."

Question: "With Jamal Hill out the first half, how have you seen some of those other guys in the secondary step up?"

Lanning: "Unfortunately, it's been something we've dealt with a little bit on defense this year already, having to play a little bit different based on who's in and out and available because of injuries. So really not different, every one of our guys practice and prep like they're going to be the guy on the field."

Question: "What's the challenge with juggling recruiting right now with this final period of getting everybody signed with big games like this?"

Lanning: "That's part of the business. Every single day you got to make sure you find time to chop out and spend some time doing that. Also, one of the best things we can do in recruiting right now is to be successful on the football field."

Question: "What have you seen from Keith Brown to earn some of those reps?"

Lanning: "He performs in practice and then it carries over to his games. I think Keith's best performances in games have been weeks that he's had really good practices, and he continues to grow as a player. He's a good young player in our program that I'm excited about his future."

READ MORE: Oregon hosting CB commit Cole Martin on crucial visit

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE