Oregon Hosting CB Commit Cole Martin on Crucial Visit

Oregon is set to host a talented list of recruits this weekend when they play Washington. One visitor that stands out is cornerback commit Cole Martin from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.

Martin has been committed to the Ducks since January 1 of this year, making him the first 2023 commit for Dan Lanning. The talented and electric cornerback has been a solid commit for the Ducks and he's rated as a four-star (0.9304) recruit on the 247Sports Composite. He's one of three cornerbacks Oregon has in the fold.

This season for Martin has been a great one that's allowed him to display his physicality and athleticism in the secondary as well as the return game-- a skill set that makes him so highly-coveted. So far this season Martin has totaled 61 tackles, ten pass deflections, one interception and two forced fumbles in nine games. One of his biggest wins of the year was when Basha went to Southern California and beat Malachi Nelson and Los Alamitos.

Martin is ranked the No. 2 player in Arizona and he's seen his recruitment start to pick up of late despite being committed. The Louisville Cardinals have been the most significant push for the corner after offering him in August. The interest appeared to be mutual, as the speedy DB took an official visit this fall.

The Cardinals currently only have two cornerback commitments which could also be a big factor into Martin’s final decision. The Cardinals' two commits are four-star Aaron Williams from (Bellflower, CA) and three-star Rayquan Adkins (Miami, FL).

This visit is so important for the Ducks because it's an opportunity to hopefully fend off any threat of a potential flip, to show him why he committed to Oregon in the first place.

The one area that Oregon has been struggling all season has been in the secondary. With Christian Gonzalez potentially heading to the NFL after this season, the Ducks would certainly like to continue adding talent to their cornerback room in addition to Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning.

There are two other cornerback commits in Oregon's 2023 class in four-star Caleb Presley and three-star Collin Gill. All three of them could make things interesting come spring/summertime next year based on what that position group has shown this season and what these young players offer.

Martin matches speed and skill with any receiver he lines up across from and will make his presence felt behind his physical brand of football. Gonzalez has done a great job locking down his side of the field with Mykael Wright and DJ James departing last season and we could expect something similar based on the pure skill from the Basha defensive back.

