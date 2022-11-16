WATCH: Dan Lanning's Utah Week Press Conference

Dan Lanning is ready to bounce back and get his team on the right track with a talented Utah team coming into Eugene this weekend.

On Monday the Ducks head coach met with reporters in Eugene to hold his weekly press conference, giving final thoughts on last weekend's loss and burying it deep into the ground as they look towards a new week.

You can find the full conference video, along with a few notable quotes below.

Addressing recent news regarding the University of Virginia:

"Before we start, I just want to take time to extend my condolences and thoughts and prayers to the University of Virginia's football team, their program and everyone that's hurting right now. I can't imagine as a parent of three, I can't imagine the loss that they're feeling as a team. That program right now I want them to know and everyone to know that we're really thinking about them and sending prayers their way."

Opening statement:

"Building into this next week obviously our guys were anxious to get back to work. I think we all had a taste in our mouth that we're ready to get out of our mouth, ready to go back and attack things. This weekend certainly didn't go the way we anticipated like I said after the game. That really follows solely on me. Super proud of our fans and the commitment they had to that game. I think that's going to continue to be something really special. We get an opportunity here with senior day for our seniors to get their last home game played here and that experience, our fans have an opportunity to create a big impact in a game like this. So, thrilled for that moment for them. Excited for our seniors to go out there on the field again and play really well."

Question: Wondered if you had an update on a few guys like Bo (Nix), Alex (Forsyth) and Ryan (Walk)?

Lanning: "I'm not going to share really any update with anybody. We came away dinged in that game. I will say that I feel a lot more positive today getting to hear some news on where things are at right now."

Question: How have you managed the emotions of the last couple of days and the next couple of days before Utah?

Lanning: "I'm a bad loser, man. I don't ever handle it very well. I want to win at everything that I do and losing is always a lot harder than winning. The benefit of winning doesn't compare close to the feeling of losing, so I'm never going to be great at that. But I know this. We didn't let Georgia beat us twice. I'm not gonna let Washington beat us twice. We play 'em once. I'm not gonna let that happen. My focus is we gotta go play a really dang good Utah team and probably one of the most complete teams that we've played this season. And you're not going to do that by crying over spilled milk."

Question: I know that Utah isn't technically a rival for you guys like Oregon State or Washington, but based on the way last year ended I know that a lot of guys in that locker room care a lot about this game. How is your feeling for what their feeling is going into this game, how much it means to them?

Lanning: "I think this game means a ton. Our guys are playing for each other, they want to do well for each other. This team really cares about each other, which is important, and I think they all have a taste in their mouth from last season. Some of the guys weren't here and some guys were, but they want to go perform. They want to go perform to their abilities."

Question: Whittingham is a very well establish and well respected coach in the Pac-12. Wondered if you've had a chance to talk with him or meet with him and kind of your opinion on how he's been able to build Utah into such a well-respected program in this conference?

Lanning:"I've followed him from a distance for a long time as a coach that just has admiration for the way that he handles his business. When I was at Georgia as the defensive coordinator, we actually crossed over with their staff and met with him defensively. We always look for other teams that did some things that we thought were good and figure out ways to link up. So we met with their entire defensive staff and they do a lot of stuff. It's innovative, it's different, but the I have a lot of respect for what they do and I have a lot of respect for Kyle and the job that he's done there."

Question: With it being senior day how do you handle the COVID year?

Lanning: "I think we have 18 guys that are going to participate as seniors. Some of those guys are going to participate and then come back and play next year. Some guys aren't participating and maybe not be here next year. If you want to be honored as a senior this year, when we give you the opportunity to do that, I'm anticipating some of those guys that are going to be honored as seniors still coming back and we get to honor them again. I don't know what you would call that then a freshmen senior or super senior?"

