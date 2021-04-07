WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Role in 2021, Tim DeRuyter's Defense

Oregon's star edge rusher says he's transitioned into more of an outside linebacker.

The Ducks are coming off a 4-3 season that netted them a Pac-12 championship and saw multiple young stars such as Noah Sewell and Jamal Hill emerge on defense. One constant for the Ducks has been star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux turning it up a notch when the games matter the most.

He broke out as a freshman in the 2019 Pac-12 championship against Utah and has only continued to evolve, now viewed by many as the premier pass rusher in all of college football. At 6'5", 250 pounds, he's honed his craft, becoming more of an enforcer in the run game but still flying off the line of scrimmage and giving the Pac-12's best offensive lines fits.

He spoke with the media following Oregon's third spring practice, which was the first contact period in pads. The Ducks will practice again on Thursday and are still required to have at least one practice in just helmets during spring ball.

He also said one of his goals this year is to win the Heisman.

You may also like:

[More football]: The latest on the quarterback competition and more from spring ball

[Football]: WATCH-Mario Cristobal recaps spring practice No. 3

[Recruiting]: Reid's Rundown-Oregon resurrecting the Texas pipeline

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest