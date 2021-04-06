WATCH: Mario Cristobal Recaps Spring Practice No. 3

Tuesday was the first day the pads came on for the Ducks in spring football.

The Ducks continued their spring practice Tuesday with the first padded contact period since the Fiesta Bowl in January. Spring football is the opportunity for new leaders to emerge on both sides of the ball and we certainly have that thus far.

Oregon is also welcoming new coaches to the team this year in Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Secondary Coach Marcel Yates who both came over from Cal.

There were tons of updates to glean from Head Coach Mario Cristobal's media availability.

Main takeaways

-Anthony Brown has taken ALL of the quarterback reps with the one's

-Ducks getting creative to address shortage of healthy scholarship running backs

-Cristobal is creating competition at every position

-Standouts: DJ James, Verone McKinley to name a few

-Kayvon Thibodeaux taking on a new role at Joker in Tim DeRuyter's defense

You may also like:

[More football]: Penei Sewell asserts himself as OT 1 in NFL Draft

[Basketball]: DePaul announces hire of Oregon's Tony Stubblefield

[Recruiting]: Oregon Signee Jonathan Lawson re-opens recruitment

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest