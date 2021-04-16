WATCH: Mase Funa Speaks on Tim DeRuyter's Defense in Spring

The veteran returns to lead a talented group of outside linebackers in 2021.

Oregon's linebackers will be an interesting group to watch in 2020. Seasoned veterans return in Mase Funa and Adrian Jackson, to mentor younger players like Keith Brown from the talented 2021 recruiting class.

Funa has been a student of the game all offseason, studying his playbook to ensure he can play freely when he's on the field. Listed on the roster at 6'3", 260 pounds, he's mentioned he moves pretty well in space, which will be important when covering more athletic matchups he's sure to face this season.

The rising sophomore linebacker speaks more on his progression through spring ball as well as that of the offensive line in the video above.

