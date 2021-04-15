WATCH: Mario Cristobal Breaks Down Spring Practice No. 7

The Ducks are nearing the halfway mark in spring football ahead of their first live scrimmage.

Oregon has completed 7 of its 15 spring practices and things are humming right along.

Anthony Brown continues to stay atop the depth chart at quarterback, and competition can be found at every position on the roster. Both veterans and newcomers continue to impress as the benefits of spring football become more apparent.

Mario Cristobal said the Ducks have installed enough football to last them two and a half seasons, but that's just part of the experimentation that comes with spring football.

More updates on players that stood out and what the coach expects from Saturday's scrimmage can be found in above video.

