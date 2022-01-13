WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Latest Updates as Offseason Begins

Skip to main content

WATCH: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Discusses Latest Updates as Offseason Begins

Oregon's head coach is ready to get to work assembling the next great version of the Ducks.

New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning met with members of the media over Zoom.

Topics discussed include:

-Evaluating current roster

-Balancing NFL and college experience in new hires

-Transfer portal additions

-Wilson Love in the strength and conditioning program and more

