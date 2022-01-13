WATCH: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Discusses Latest Updates as Offseason Begins
Oregon's head coach is ready to get to work assembling the next great version of the Ducks.
New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning met with members of the media over Zoom.
Topics discussed include:
-Evaluating current roster
-Balancing NFL and college experience in new hires
-Transfer portal additions
-Wilson Love in the strength and conditioning program and more
WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Latest Updates as Offseason Begins
Hear from Oregon's head coach fresh off a national championship
Justin Herbert Vanquishes Critics After Record-Breaking Sophomore Season
Despite missing the playoffs, the former Duck earned his wings as an elite NFL quarterback
Oregon RB Sean Dollars Withdraws Name from Transfer Portal
The former four-star running back will return to Oregon after all
REPORT: Trey Benson enters transfer portal
