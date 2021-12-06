WATCH: Rob Mullens Discusses Cristobal's Departure and Coaching Search

Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    WATCH: Rob Mullens Details Coaching Search Following Mario Cristobal's Departure

    The latest we're hearing out of Eugene on Monday Morning.
    University of Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens met with the media on Monday to discuss how things unfolded with Mario Cristobal's departure and what's next in his search for a new head coach.

