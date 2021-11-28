WATCH: Verone McKinley III Talks Win vs. Oregon State, Previews Rematch With Utah

WATCH: Verone McKinley III Discusses Win vs. Oregon State
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship Game once again thanks to a 38-29 win over Oregon State. Verone McKinley III has been one of the leaders for the Ducks' defense all season long, and he showed up when a spot in the conference title game was on the line on Saturday.
McKinley made six tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss and broke up a pass in the win. He spoke with the media to break down his team's performance as well as the mindset heading into a rematch with Utah.
