WATCH: Verone McKinley III Talks Win vs. Oregon State, Previews Rematch With Utah

McKinley led the Ducks in tackles with six, including one for a loss, and also recorded a pass breakup on Saturday.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship Game once again thanks to a 38-29 win over Oregon State. Verone McKinley III has been one of the leaders for the Ducks' defense all season long, and he showed up when a spot in the conference title game was on the line on Saturday.

McKinley made six tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss and broke up a pass in the win. He spoke with the media to break down his team's performance as well as the mindset heading into a rematch with Utah.

