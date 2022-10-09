What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Beat Arizona

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters on Saturday following a big 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

Below is a transcription of some of the top quotes from Lanning's postgame press conference.

Opening statement: "Really proud of our team and the way they performed tonight, been looking for a complete game. Certainly a lot of things that we can get better at but I think it's always hard to go on the road, compete in this conference. We talked about being battle tested this game, coming somewhere and performing, and I thought our guys came and they performed a complete game. Certainly some moments like I said that we want back, but overall our team's getting better. Coach Fisch has done a great job with that team getting them better and better and excited to get ready for our next opponent, UCLA."

Question: "You kept the lid on probably the most talented receiving corps you're going to play and included with losing one of your top cornerbacks before half. How do you feel about how the secondary did that?"

Lanning: "Yeah, I think we got tested, we got some great experience. I think those are really good wideouts and a quarterback that does a good job of distributing the ball. I still want to see us be better there. You know, we got to be able to defend those shots. We put those guys on islands at times we said we're going to play man to man and see if we can hold up and I thought we did. But certainly still some moments for growth. We're not going to change the standard because they're good. Yeah, they're good at wideout, but we want to get better there. Overall pleased with our performance though across the board."

Question: "Earlier this year you mentioned wanting teams to walk off the field not wanting to play you guys again. Seven touchdowns on the ground, you feel like you accomplished that kind of a mission with your offense?"

Lanning: "I can't speak to that. I know that we were able to impose our will at times tonight and we're able to run the ball the way we wanted to run the ball and knock back. I thought our guys played with physicality and that's what we were looking for. I definitely think we saw that. I can't speak to how they feel."

Question: "The theme continues where you have issues you want to see addressed and you fix them. I don't think there's any penalties on the offensive line tonight. You wanted to connect on some deep shots more efficiently than last week. Why were you better in those facets and how important was that?"

Lanning: "At the end of the day, you get what you emphasize. If we see a wart, we want to go fix it. That being said, there's a lot of things that we can continue to fix and it's hard to be focused when you try to be a jack of all trades. So, we have to narrow our focus what can we get better at and continue to look for opportunities to improve because we're just going to be playing better teams from here on out. There's a good team tonight we're gonna play some really good ones moving forward."

Question: "The matchup in two weeks is one that a lot of your fans are going to be really anticipating. What's your sense for kind of how capable your team is right now for kind of handling these circumstances that are going to come when you win like this?"

Lanning: "I think our team is really excited to get back to work. I think they're really excited to say okay, we'll go to the doctor on Monday, what can we get better at? And then this week is a week for us to attack Oregon. We have all the respect in the world for the team we're about to play, but the biggest team that we can affect is us. So that's really going to be our focus this next week and our guys have done a good job at handling that."

Question: "How do you handle it bye week? Can you guys take any time off really? Is it different than normal game week? Walk us through."

Lanning: "Yeah you don't play a game. Before we ever stepped in the locker room tonight after the win we already had our schedule set. This is our plan we knew exactly what we're going to do. So it's definitely a little bit different. We're going to get a yoga session in. We're going to do some recovery. But we're also going to get some work and it's really about good on good. It's really not about your opponent. How can we improve our team? But yeah Saturday we won't play next week. We'll watch somebody else play. Charge our battery a little bit. But more than anything this next week we're going to have an improvement plan for us to be better."

