Thibodeaux Selected in Top Five of Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Houston Texans would be getting the star DT in this version of SI’s Mock Draft Monday

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is clearly one of the best players in college football and is primed for a great career in the NFL. Sports Illustrated has a weekly mock draft called Mock Draft Monday’s and this week in their latest installment the electric pass rusher was picked to go #1 overall in next year's draft to the Houston Texans.

Quarterback Carson Strong (Lions), offensive tackle Evan Neal (Bengals), Derek Stingley Jr. (Jets), rounded out the top five picks.

Analysis from Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible

“If none of the quarterbacks establish themselves as worthy of the first overall pick in the eyes of the Houston Texans they will draft the best player in the draft. Kayvon Thibodeaux has a strong case of being just that with his ability to win in any way as a pass rusher and defend the run very well.”

If Thibodeaux were to go first overall, he would be taken ahead of big names at the quarterback position such as Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell. There always seems to be quarterbacks like Joe Burrow or Zach Wilson who fly up draft boards with one great season, so there is still time to see if a quarterback takes precedence over Thibodeaux.

As for Thibodeaux, his future clearly projects to a long career in the NFL. Back on Oregon football media day earlier this month, he touched on what he is looking on improving this season before he takes his talents to the next level.

“Perfection. Winning every game. Being able to play for a national championship, and winning in fall camp,” Thibodeaux said. “Me personally, I am trying to be in the Heisman race and be in that Heisman conversation. So 20 sacks would be a blessing for me but, just kind of growing and winning every game with my team.”

Those are clearly lofty goals for a guy who, to this point, has only been a full-time starter for a year and a half now, and one of those years was only seven games due to last seasons shortened COVID season. But Thibodeaux is clearly talented enough to make it happen, and Oregon will be a much better threat to win because they have a guy like Thibodeaux in the trenches.

Looking forward to his career after Oregon, Thibodeaux looked back to his predecessors for ideas and support when learning what it takes to be successful in the NFL.

“DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, then you’ve got Penei [Sewell] now he came back, I mean the list goes on.” Thibodeaux added when discussing former Ducks who have spoken with the team. “I mean it’s really dope and that’s kind of the main thing's being part of a legacy. That’s what I had to realize growing up and coming into Oregon, is that there’s a lot of guys who paved the way for me so now I got to pave the way for the next guys.”

More from Ducks Digest

Kayvon Thibodeaux lands on preseason AP All-America first team

Unveiling the SI 2021 Pac-12 Football rankings

Torres' Take: What's next for Oregon football recruiting?

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbatt22

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE