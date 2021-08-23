Torres' Take: What's Next for Oregon Football Recruiting?

These are the names Oregon fans should keep an eye on moving forward.

There's no doubt that Jalil Tucker was a major addition for Oregon in 2022. However, we all know the nature of recruiting, and the coaching staff has likely already turned the page despite the news being so fresh.

There's always work to be done, and Mario Cristobal is always pushing to set the bar higher. With their fifth California product in the fold for the 2022 haul, what, or better yet, who could be next to join the class?

Here are the names you should monitor closely.

Kevin Coleman

The big-time Missouri wide receiver made the trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit during Oregon's Saturday Night Live Camp. He didn't participate in the camp, but instead had the chance to do a photoshoot and take in every aspect of the football program. His only other visit to date was to Florida State earlier this summer.

SI All-American's No. 1 slot receiver and No. 11 overall player in the SI99 would be a massive addition to an already loaded wide receiver haul for Bryan McClendon.

Darrius Clemons

Like Coleman, Clemons was also in attendance for SNL. This is one of the few instances when geography is in Oregon's favor with a high-level recruit-- as the Portland native made the quick trip south to hang out with the Ducks and Bryan McClendon. You'd have to figure just by looking at this the staff would love to lock down the state's top prospect, but spots are getting tight with four wideouts already committed. They're squarely in the mix after landing in his top three along with Penn State and Auburn.

Cyrus Moss

The deeper we get into the recruiting cycle, the more selective Oregon can get, and the big names keep on coming. I'd wager the Ducks lead here, seeing that they're the only school to receive multiple visits this summer. I spoke with Moss after his SNL visit and the Ducks remain in great shape, but this one is far from over with official visits to Clemson and Florida remaining in the fall--not to mention Ohio State getting into the mix.

Anthony Lucas

The Ducks snagged the top player from Arizona in 2021, so why not try to pull it off again in 2022? Lucas was on campus for a visit earlier this summer and the Ducks still probably want one more big name to team up with Gracen Halton and Sir Mells in the trenches. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Lucas is an absolute force and is a major priority moving forward. Don't expect a decision any time soon, but the Ducks are in his top group as he focuses on making his decision at the Adidas All-American Bowl in January.

Ben Roberts

Would you look at that? Ducks getting into the mix with another former Washington commit. It looks like his Oregon visit for SNL gave him something to think about, after he reopened his recruitment last week. This is a guy the Ducks really like, who can move well along the defensive line. It also doesn't hurt that he's from Utah and would help the Oregon staff strengthen their presence there.

Ephesians Prysock

Prysock is another interesting name to monitor moving forward, especially since the Ducks just landed two cornerbacks. They're probably looking for one more, especially with Mykael Wright headed to the NFL after this year.

He's high on the recruiting board in part because of the length he has at 6-foot-3, which would give them some good variety at the position. He's also from the Los Angeles area, a goldmine for Oregon in recent years. He told me last month he plans to take one of his remaining official visits to Oregon, so stay tuned.

Damani Dent

Here's another guy with a lot of intrigue. Dent flew across the country from Florida to participate in SNL and went home with an Oregon offer. An Akron commit heading into the camp, he was a bit of an unknown. But after a strong performance, he reopened his recruitment and landed offers from Michigan and Pitt as well.

We'll see what Rod Chance can do here.

