Skip to main content

Why Oregon's Terrell Tilmon Moved From Outside Linebacker to Tight End

Terrell Tilmon will undertake a new position for the Ducks in 2022.

Eugene - Speaking at Oregon football media day, Dan Lanning detailed his vision for his inaugural season as head coach and gave insight to the decision to move sophomore Terrell Tilmon from outside linebacker to tight end.

“Ultimately we want to win football games,” Lanning said. “We felt like his best chance on our football team and being able to impact us is going to be there on the offensive side of the ball.”

Appearing in all 14 games as a true freshman last season, Tilmon played mostly in the special teams unit and on the defensive side of the ball, where he recorded five tackles. He signed with the Ducks as a three-star edge rusher from Mansfield Timberview High School in Texas.

READ MORE: Oregon lands three-star DL My'Keil Gardner

Listed at 6'5, 225 pounds Tilmon’s strong athletic frame makes him an asset on the football field at a multitude of positions.

Lanning points to his speed as the deciding factor in the decision to move Tilmon to the offense, referencing a recent offensive team meeting.

“Coach Dillingham asked the question 'who's our fastest tight end?' and all the tight ends point to Tilmon," Lanning said. “He can run a little bit. It’s still a new position for him, still developing there, so we'll see what it looks like in fall camp.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

My'Keil Gardner Oregon Boxing Ring
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: My'Keil Gardner Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have added their second defensive lineman this week.

Ducks Digest
donte-thornton-spring-game-touchdown
Play
Football

Fall Camp Preview: Oregon's Passing Attack

The Ducks will have a new starting quarterback for the third straight season.

Ducks Digest
Byron Cardwell Washington
Play
Football

Fall Camp Preview: Oregon Run Game

Taking a look at how the Ducks young tailbacks can impact this year's team.

Ducks Digest

Tilmon joins a tight end group that is still adjusting in wake of the loss of Spencer Webb

The Ducks return sophomores Moliki Matavao, whose lone touchdown of his freshman year came in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, along with Terrance Ferguson who tallied 141 yards on 17 receptions his freshman year, resulting in two touchdowns. He landed on the preseason John Mackey Award watch list for the best tight end in college football.

The young and versatile tight end group will be tested in week 1 against a Georgia team that ranked 13th in passing yards allowed and second in the nation in total defense a season ago.

The game will be played September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Join the Community

Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricBerniker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

My'Keil Gardner Oregon Boxing Ring
Recruiting

QUAAACK: My'Keil Gardner Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres4 hours ago
donte-thornton-spring-game-touchdown
Football

Fall Camp Preview: Oregon's Passing Attack

By Max Torres5 hours ago
Byron Cardwell Washington
Football

Fall Camp Preview: Oregon Run Game

By Graham MetzkerAug 2, 2022 4:12 PM EDT
Kwame Evans Jr.
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Five-Star PF Kwame Evans Jr. Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresAug 2, 2022 3:53 PM EDT
Terrance Green Commitment Promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Terrance Green Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresAug 1, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
Colton Vasek Westlake
Recruiting

Colton Vasek Announces College Decisicon

By Max TorresAug 1, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Dan Lanning Podum Pac-12 Media Day
Football

Lanning Comments on Realignment, College Football in 2022

By Max TorresAug 1, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
Justin Flowe Spring Cropped
Football

Dan Lanning Updates the Injury Front Ahead of Fall Camp

By Graham MetzkerAug 1, 2022 2:53 PM EDT