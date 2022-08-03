Skip to main content

My'Keil Gardner Commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon goes back into Arizona to grab one of the top defensive linemen in the state.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks have struck on the recruiting trail once again. 

Defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. 

Gardner is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman from Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) High School. He chose Dan Lanning and the Ducks over competing offers from the Michigan Wolverines, the Texas Longhorns and Wisconsin Badgers among others.

Oregon's newest commit in the 2023 class is ranked the No. 494 player nationally on the 247Sports Composite, the No. 59 defensive lineman and the No. 11 recruit in Arizona. 

Arizona has become a fertile recruiting ground for college football talent in recent years and the Ducks have taken full advantage. Gardner joins cornerback Cole Martin (Basha High School) in the 2023 class, while the Ducks also added All-American wide receiver Kyler Kasper (Williams Field High School) in the recent 2022 signing class.

Gardner's commitment makes him the second defensive lineman the Ducks have added this week, as Oregon beat out Michigan State, Miami and Florida to land four-star Texas product Terrance Green on Monday. Layton Christian Academy prep Tevita Pome'e was the first defensive line pledge for the Ducks in 2023, joining the fold in April.

With multiple key contributors from this year's team expected to head to the NFL next season, the defensive line is a major priority for the Ducks this recruiting cycle, and they've gained a ton of momentum at the position this week.

Next up, keep an eye on Chandler (Ariz.) defensive line standout A'Mauri Washington, who has been heavily linked to the Ducks throughout his recruitment.

