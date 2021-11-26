Division Street, Inc. Unveils Oregon-Themed NIL Athlete Storytelling Airbnb Home

Oregon fans now have a new way to experience Oregon athletics and support their favorite student athletes. Division Street, Inc. announced it will offer a dual-purpose income property through Airbnb benefitting an athlete’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) income. The first athlete chosen for the property is linebacker Noah Sewell.

“I wanted to give you all a look at what’s important to me, both as a player and in my life off the field,” said Noah Sewell in a post on his Instagram about the rental property.

According to the press release from Division Street, athletes like Sewell are included in the design process of the home. Incorporating each athlete’s personal touch conveys a “story-telling experience” for the property. Sewell and other athletes involved with the rental will receive compensation in an effort by the company to build out the brand of their clients.

“Division Street brings creativity, innovation and an athlete-first mentality to the work of helping student-athletes create and monetize their brands,” said Rosemary St. Clair, CEO of Division Street. “This is a perfect example of that differentiating approach in action.”

Sewell’s themed rental is now open for booking, with availability through Jan. 31. Another athlete will take over the home afterwards, but there have been no announcements as to who that will be.

While creating a first-of-its-kind rental property is one venture for Division Street, the intention for athletes is far beyond one home. Created by prominent university donors like Phil Knight and the Papé Family, the company aims to work in tandem with Oregon student athletes to build their brand while focusing on school and their sport.

“We’ve put together an extremely capable group to deal with the fast-changing landscape of NIL. I’m confident we will bring innovation and creativity to this new world,” said Phil Knight, founder of Nike.

As for Sewell, this opportunity grants him the ability to share his passions with some of Oregon’s biggest fans.

“People who know me best know that I’m all about family,” Sewell said. “As I thought about ways to let fans get to know me better, the idea of a home and all that represents really stuck with me. I had an amazing time working on the design of the house to fill it with things that represent my life, my passions and my love of family. I hope all the guests that come through enjoy the experience staying there as much as I enjoyed designing it.”

According to the listing on Airbnb's website, the property is available for $552 per night for up to six guests and has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It also offers a kitchen, free parking on the premises, a TV, a fire pit, an indoor fireplace, Wi-Fi, and more.

The house is located on Fairway Loop and Eastwood Lane — just across the street from Eugene Country Club and a mile away from Autzen Stadium.

