Oregon Community Reacts to Launch of NIL Company "Division Street"

The University of Oregon announced Thursday the launch of a new company called "Division Street" that will bring name, image, and likeness opportunities to another level for Oregon student athletes.
Some current and former Oregon student athletes and coaches took to Twitter to express their excitement for the company and the opportunity for Ducks athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.
Sabrina Ionescu, former Oregon women's basketball player and Chief Athlete Officer of Division Street
Tyrell Crosby, former offensive lineman, NFL free agent
Taylor Susnara, Current Acro and Tumbling Head Coach
Chelsea Hoffmann, Current Lacrosse Head Coach
Tony Washington Jr., former football player, Current Director of Player Personnel
Charles Sudduth, former football player
KJ Maduike, former football player
Akili Smith, former football player
Geoff Schwartz, former football player
