Oregon Community Reacts to Launch of NIL Company "Division Street"

The launch of the company was announced Thursday, and the project has been backed by many Oregon sports figures on social media.

The University of Oregon announced Thursday the launch of a new company called "Division Street" that will bring name, image, and likeness opportunities to another level for Oregon student athletes.

READ MORE: Oregon Alumni Launch NIL Company "Division Street"

Some current and former Oregon student athletes and coaches took to Twitter to express their excitement for the company and the opportunity for Ducks athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

Sabrina Ionescu, former Oregon women's basketball player and Chief Athlete Officer of Division Street

Tyrell Crosby, former offensive lineman, NFL free agent

Taylor Susnara, Current Acro and Tumbling Head Coach

Chelsea Hoffmann, Current Lacrosse Head Coach

Tony Washington Jr., former football player, Current Director of Player Personnel

Charles Sudduth, former football player

KJ Maduike, former football player

Akili Smith, former football player

Geoff Schwartz, former football player

