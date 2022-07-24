Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football and Recruiting Mailbag July 23, 2022

Answering viewer questions ahead of Pac-12 Media Day and the start of Oregon Ducks fall camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast we opened up the mailbag to answer YOUR questions on Oregon Football and recruiting. 

There was plenty to talk about ranging from the next recruits I think will commit to Oregon as well the potential of this year's linebacker core, which is loaded with talent like Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Jeffrey Bassa and Jackson LaDuke just to name a few players.

We also dug in to wide receiver Jurrion Dickey's reported transfer to Mater Dei, and how that could help Oregon on the recruiting trail moving forward considering the strong pipeline they've built to one of the nation's premier programs dating back to 2017 with Austin Faoliu

READ MORE: Commitment Preview-2023 OL Micah Bañuelos

Will Dante Moore start as a true freshman? What's Oregon's quarterback room look like looking ahead to 2023?

That answer depends on who leads this year's offense for Kenny Dillingham. While all signs on the surface are pointing to Auburn transfer Bo Nix, we should know for sure in just about a month before the season kicks off against Georgia.

You can find the most recent episode in both audio and video form using the links below.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Micah Banuelos
Play
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: 2023 OL Micah Bañuelos

The Ducks are one of three finalists for a top recruit out of Washington

Ducks Digest
alex-forsyth-vs-ucla
Play
Football

Alex Forsyth Makes Rimington Trophy Watch List

Forsyth has anchored the Oregon offensive line the past two seasons.

Ducks Digest
Jurrion Dickey RVC
Play
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Reportedly Transferring From Valley Christian

The Oregon commit recently earned five-star status as a top national recruit.

Ducks Digest

Make sure to like, subscribe, review and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find us and thank you for listening! 

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Micah Banuelos
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: 2023 OL Micah Bañuelos

By Max Torres59 minutes ago
alex-forsyth-vs-ucla
Football

Alex Forsyth Makes Rimington Trophy Watch List

By Max TorresJul 23, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jurrion Dickey RVC
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Reportedly Transferring From Valley Christian

By Max TorresJul 22, 2022 5:07 PM EDT
Dan Lanning Spring Game
Football

Ranking Oregon Football's 2022 Schedule

By Max TorresJul 22, 2022 4:22 PM EDT
Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Football

Bennett Williams Switching Jersey Number to Honor Spencer Webb

By Max TorresJul 22, 2022 1:57 PM EDT
Terrance Ferguson Arizona TD
Football

Terrance Ferguson Named to John Mackey Watch List

By Max TorresJul 22, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Rundown July 20, 2022

By Max TorresJul 21, 2022 3:19 PM EDT
Stetson BennettBo Nix Split
Football

OFFICIAL: Oregon vs. Georgia Sold Out

By Max TorresJul 20, 2022 3:47 PM EDT