On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast we opened up the mailbag to answer YOUR questions on Oregon Football and recruiting.

There was plenty to talk about ranging from the next recruits I think will commit to Oregon as well the potential of this year's linebacker core, which is loaded with talent like Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Jeffrey Bassa and Jackson LaDuke just to name a few players.

We also dug in to wide receiver Jurrion Dickey's reported transfer to Mater Dei, and how that could help Oregon on the recruiting trail moving forward considering the strong pipeline they've built to one of the nation's premier programs dating back to 2017 with Austin Faoliu.

READ MORE: Commitment Preview-2023 OL Micah Bañuelos

Will Dante Moore start as a true freshman? What's Oregon's quarterback room look like looking ahead to 2023?

That answer depends on who leads this year's offense for Kenny Dillingham. While all signs on the surface are pointing to Auburn transfer Bo Nix, we should know for sure in just about a month before the season kicks off against Georgia.

