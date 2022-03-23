Ducks Dish Podcast | Oregon Prospect Spotlight: LB Liona Lefau
The Ducks have put themselves in a great spot with the talented linebacker after landing in his top schools.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres takes a deep dive into Oregon's recruitment of 2023 Kehuku (Hi.) linebacker Liona Lefau.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts
