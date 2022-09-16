Checking in on one of the most notable Oregon Ducks in the NFL, quarterback Justin Herbert led the Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night in a game they would lose 27-24.

Herbert was sacked twice and finished the night throwing for 334 yards on 33-of-48 passing for three touchdowns and one interception. His interception was costly though, as he tried to thread the needle inside to Gerald Everett in the fourth quarter, but defensive back Jaylen Watson had other plans and intercepted the pass and returned it for six points.

Later on in the quarter with about five minutes left, Herbert connected with Everett on third down to move the chains, but the star quarterback was down after the play in visible pain holding his rib cage. Chiefs defensive lineman Michael Danna brought Herbert down right after he released the ball, with his shoulder pads positioned directly over No. 10's rib cage.

Herbert was able to walk off under his own power and missed just one play when veteran backup Chase Daniel came in.

The young Chargers quarterback was able to renter the game but was still in obvious pain, even struggling to throw the ball away at times. In an encouraging sign, Herbert connected with Joshua Palmer on 4th & goal to bring Los Angeles within three, but there was only a minute to go.

After the game Head Coach Brandon Staley addressed Herbert's injury and showered his young quarterback with praise.

"He's okay. It was a tough game and you're not gonna see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance than him. There's nobody that can do what he can do. Nobody," Staley said. "He showed a lot of guts. He showed us what he shows every day--that we're never out of the fight."

On Friday, Staley provided a somewhat promising update, saying Herbert had been diagnosed with fractured rib cartilage and that the team views him as 'day-to-day.'

