Oregon will host BYU this weekend in a big opportunity to earn a statement win under Dan Lanning.

The Ducks will also be hosting some recruits on campus this weekend, with multiple commits expected back in town. Here are the latest names we're hearing about. We'll add more to this list as recruits announce they'll be in attendance.

2023 4-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq (Idaho Falls, ID)

One of Oregon's newest commits will be back in town this weekend. This was a bit of a surprise commitment for the Ducks, so it'll be good to get him back on campus and strengthen his relationships with the staff. I think this is an underrated commit in Oregon's 2023 class with a lot of upside at his projected spot of tight end.

2023 3-star EDGE Teitum Tuioti (Eugene, OR)

Tuioti is a local talent that can make this trip much easier than most of Oregon's recruits. It never hurts to have a commit back for another visit.

2024 3-star CB Nikko Klemm (Eugene, OR)

Another son of a current coach, the local defensive back is expected at Autzen on Saturday. Klemm has two early offers from Hawaii and Campbell.

2024 3-star OT Fox Crader (Vancouver, WA)

The Ducks are still looking for offensive linemen in 2023, but they're also doing some work on some talent closer to home in 2024. Oregon is one of a handful of schools that have offered Crader early, along with Arizona State, Miami, Oregon State and Washington.

Possible visitors

These names are possible visitors that could make it out this weekend but have not confirmed.

2024 4-star QB Michael Van Buren (Baltimore, MD)

Van Buren is one of the top signal callers in the country early on in the 2024 cycle. He plays for the No. 3 team in the country at Saint Frances Academy. The Ducks have made progress in the DMV area with the recent signings of Dont'e Thornton and Daymon David and it'd be a great step in the right direction if they can in fact get Van Buren on campus this weekend. They already have Dante Moore in the fold, so it's really important to get some of your top quarterback targets in '24 on campus early.

2024 4-star TE AJ Pugliano (North Medford, OR)

This is an important target for the Ducks. With Lakeridge's Joey Olsen committing to USC earlier this week, Dan Lanning and his staff need to prioritize locking down the state's top talent if they believe they're capable of contributing at Oregon. There's a lot of time between now and signing day for 24's, but it's not ideal to have the No. 2 player headed to Los Angeles to play for Lincoln Riley.

2023 3-star ATH Mark Hamper (West Linn, OR)

Hamper might be more of a walk-on target at this point with Portland State being his lone offer thus far. West Linn has been very kind to Oregon in the past and Hamper is one of the top players in the state.

