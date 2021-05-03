Ducks Continues to Produce, Three More Defensive Backs Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Oregon is becoming one of the premier destinations for defensive backs with Deommodore Lenoir, Brady Breeze and Thomas Graham Jr. all headed to the NFL.

After Penei Sewell (7th overall - Lions) was taken in the first round and Jevon Holland (36th overall - Dolphins) was taken in the second, defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir (172nd overall - 49ers), Brady Breeze (215th overall - Titans), and Thomas Graham Jr. (228th overall - Bears) were selected on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the first time in program history, Oregon had four defensive backs drafted in the same year. The three players drafted on day three all have a chance to contribute on playoff teams next season.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir | 5'10", 199 pounds | San Francisco 49ers | Pick 172, Round 5

Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir celebrates a first quarter interception against USC in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game in Los Angeles, California on December 18, 2020. © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ selection of Lenoir made a lot of sense, especially after they lost Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon in free agency. Lenoir is a solid man-to-man outside corner with the skills to play nickel and even safety. The cornerback room in San Francisco is still fairly crowded, especially seeing that Lenoir was one of two cornerbacks the 49ers drafted, along with Ambry Thomas from Michigan in the third round. Lenoir could carve out playing time at safety if starters Jaquiski Tartt or Jimmie Ward miss time.

Lenoir is a shorter defensive back at 5’10”, but he is versatile enough to make the move to safety if necessary. He allowed a 53.1% completion percentage on 32 targets in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus, and picked off six passes in his four seasons at Oregon.

The Los Angeles native returns to the Golden State, and can be a solid backup in the secondary for a 49ers team poised to make another deep run in the playoffs next season.

Safety Brady Breeze | 6'0, 196 pounds | Tennessee Titans | Round 6, Pick 215

Brady Breeze (25) intercepts a pass from Utah's Tyler Huntley intended for Demari Simpkins (3) in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on December 6, 2019. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breeze may have the best opportunity to make an immediate impact of the three Oregon defensive backs taken on the final day of the draft. He is a plug-and-play guy who can fly around the field on special teams and at safety.

The 2020 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP was a star for the Ducks in his final season. He recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of the regular season finale against Oregon State in a one-score game, and led the team in tackles while also snagging an interception in the Pac-12 Championship Game. He also had two fumble recoveries in the Rose Bowl, one of which went for a touchdown.

The Tennessee Titans get a hard-hitting, turnover-producing machine that will greatly help a secondary that gave up the fourth-most passing yards (4,439) and second-most touchdown passes (36) in the league. However, they did have the best turnover differential (+11) in the NFL and picked off 15 passes last season, so Breeze will fit right into that culture.

Breeze made a name for himself on special teams early in his career at Oregon before becoming a fixture at strong safety. If he can keep developing his one-on-one coverage skills, Breeze can be one of the biggest steals of the 2021 Draft.

Cornerback Thomas Graham | 5'10", 195 pounds | Chicago Bears | Round 6, Pick 228

Thomas Graham (4), returns an interception against Wisconsin in the second quarter of the 2020 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, a slugfest of a game Oregon would win 28-27. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The slot cornerback position in Chicago has seen a revolving door of inconsistent players, but Graham could fill that hole early in the season. Pro Bowl corner Kyle Fuller was released early in the offseason, and Graham, a former 4-star recruit from Rancho Cucamonga High School, could be a candidate to replace him down the road.

Graham opted out of the 2020 season, but he had an impressive three-year career at Oregon. He recorded 8 interceptions, 182 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and defended a whopping 40 passes during his time in Eugene.

His draft stock peaked after he starred at the Senior Bowl in January, and it's quite surprising that he fell to the Bears in the sixth round. But with his athleticism and ability to stick to receivers in coverage, he could make a name for himself in the Windy City.

