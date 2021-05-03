Hunter Kampmoyer Reunites With Justin Herbert, Signs With LA Chargers

There's another Duck in Los Angeles. Will he make an impact at the next level?

Oregon tight end Hunter Kampmoyer will be teaming up with his former quarterback Justin Herbert after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

The Chargers have a lot of tight ends on the roster and recently signed veteran tight end Jared Cook in the offseason now that Hunter Henry is with the Patriots. Henry racked up 613 yards on 60 catches for 4 touchdowns last season with the Chargers.

Donald Parham Jr. enters his second season with the Bolts after playing his college football at Stetson University. He recored 10 catches for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. Matt Sokol is also entering his second season with the Chargers after playing in the BIG 10 at Michigan State.

The team also drafted Tre McKitty from Georgia in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.

Kampmoyer came to Oregon as a defensive lineman in 2016 but converted to tight end in the spring of his sophomore season. He primarily made an impact as a blocker on run plays but grew increasingly involved in the passing attack during his final season with the Ducks.

He played in 45 games across 4 seasons in Eugene.

Hunter Kampmoyer catches a touchdown against USC in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game in Los Angeles on December 18, 2020. © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Final college career stats

20 receptions

224 receiving yards

4 touchdowns

More from Ducks Digest

[NFL Draft]: Austin Faoliu signs with the Dallas Cowboys

[NFL Draft]: Jordon Scott signs with the Minnesota Vikings

[Football]: Top performers from Oregon spring game

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest