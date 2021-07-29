Sports Illustrated home
Mykael Wright Named to Hornung Award Watch List

The Ducks cornerback and return specialist is among five Pac-12 players on the list.
Author:

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, an annual award given to the most versatile player in college football. 57 players were named to the watch list, including five Pac-12 players.

The list of preseason honors continues to grow for the Ducks corner and kick returner, who also landed on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list and was named a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection at cornerback and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a return specialist.

Wright flashed his versatility on special teams and defense in his freshman year when he became the third player in program history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a season, including a 100-yarder to close out the first half against USC in 2019 and a 98-yarder against Oregon State. He also picked off a pass and recorded five pass breakups that same season. 

He became a fixture at cornerback in 2020, starting all seven games for the Ducks and leading the Pac-12 with nine pass breakups. He also led the team with 270 kickoff return yards, averaging 20.8 yards per return.

The Antelope Valley, Calif., native is expected to be one of the top defensive backs in the conference, especially with Deommodore Lenoir going to the NFL, and has a great chance to be a finalist for the Hornung Award when all is said and done. 

Wright would be just the second Duck to ever be named a finalist for the award after LaMichael James in 2011.

Oregon Picked to Win Pac-12 in Preseason Media Polls

Mykael Wright Fiesta
Play
Football

Mykael Wright Lands on Hornung Award Watch List

Preseason honors continue to roll in for the Ducks' starting cornerback and returner.

Mario Cristobal Pac-12 Media Day 2021
Play
Football

What Mario Cristobal Said at Pac-12 Media Day

Cristobal discussed position battles, recruiting, NIL, and much more at Pac-12 Media Day.

Christen Miller
Play
Recruiting

DL Christen Miller Includes Oregon in Final Four

Can Oregon grab another elite talent from the Southeast?

What Mario Cristobal Said at Pac-12 Media Day

Ducks Flood Preseason All-Pac-12 Honors

