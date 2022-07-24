Tyler Dorsey Signs Two-Way Deal With Dallas Mavericks
Former Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey is on the move.
On Sunday the Dallas Mavericks announced that they have signed Dorsey to a two-way deal contract.
*Note*: A two-way contract allows an NBA team to carry two extra players in addition to their normal 15 players on the active roster. Two-way players typically bounce back and forth between the G League and NBA. The deal also allows said player to play up to 50 of 82 total regular season games with their team.
Dorsey joins the Mavericks after spending the past few years playing his basketball overseas in the Europe. This past season he played with Olympiacos Piraueus and averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game en route to a Greek League title and Greek Cup MVP award.
In 32 games with Olympiacos he made a name for himself as a deadly three-point shooter, shooting at a 40.4% clip from beyond the arc.
READ MORE: Commitment preview-2023 OL Micah Bañuelos
PODCAST: Oregon Football and Recruiting Mailbag
Answering the latest viewer questions on Oregon Football and recruiting.
Commitment Preview: 2023 OL Micah Bañuelos
The Ducks are one of three finalists for a top recruit out of Washington
Alex Forsyth Makes Rimington Trophy Watch List
Forsyth has anchored the Oregon offensive line the past two seasons.
Prior to landing in the Greek League he spent two seasons with Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv and won a pair of Israeli league championships in both 2020 and 2021.
Dorsey played at Oregon from 2015 to 2017, where he became just the second sophomore in program history to reach the 1,000 career point marker (1,055). He was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 41st pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies halfway through the 2018 season, where he reunited with fellow Duck Dillon Brooks.
Other notable Ducks in the NBA include Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Bol Bol (Orlando Magic), Troy Brown Jr. (Los Angeles Lakers), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers) and Eugene Omoruyi (two-way Oklahoma City Thunder).
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox