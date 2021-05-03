Jordon Scott Signs With the Minnesota Vikings

One of Oregon's biggest fan favorites has signed with an NFL team.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Oregon defensive tackle Jordon Scott has found a spot on an NFL roster with the Minnesota Vikings.

Looking at the Vikings, the team currently has five other defensive tackles on their roster. James Lynch is entering his second season with Minnesota after coming out of Baylor. He played in nine games last season.

Michael Pierce is another player Scott will compete with for playing time. He is entering his second season with the Vikings after spending four years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Dalvin Tomlinson came from the prestigious Alabama Crimson Tide program and has spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants, where he started all 64 games. Minnesota selected rookie Jaylen Twyman in the sixth round of this weekend's 2021 NFL Draft, and he will join the team after a college career at Pittsburgh.

While at Oregon, Jordon Scott played in 47 games across four seasons. As a sophomore in 2018 he was named to the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team.

He was a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention by coaches and was named a freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America.

One of the most consistent forces on the Oregon defense over the years, Scott should carve out a role as a capable run stopper in the NFL.

Final college career stats

56 solo, 53 assisted tackles, 109 total tackles

13 tackles for loss

4 sacks

1 pass defended

--

