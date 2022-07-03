Tracking the latest movement of Pro Ducks at the NBA level in the summer.

The NBA never sleeps as this offseason has already been one for the books. The 2022 offseason started with the Orlando Magic fooling all the other front offices by drafting Duke’s Paolo Banchero over Jabari Smith. Then the NBA world was shocked when the 2014 MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on July 1. Then the next day, the Minnesota Timberwolves paid a king’s ransom for Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

To suffice, this summer has and will change the entire NBA landscape even more. With Durant’s trade request looming over free agency, there still has been player movement across the league which includes some former Oregon Ducks.

Chris Boucher Returns to Toronto

The former Duck (2015-17) will return to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year deal worth $35.25M. The two-time NBA champion has spent the last four years with the Raptors and has played a pivotal role off the bench. He averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over 80 games.

Next season, the 29-year-old should help this team get back to the playoffs as they continue to build around Scottie Barnes, the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Troy Brown Jr. joins LeBron in LA

Brown Jr. (2017-18) is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers to help fortify their wings after a disastrous season. The 22-year-old signed a minimum one-year deal after having an inconsistent role for the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

The former No. 15th pick of the 2018 draft will have a chance to play a clear and defined role with the Lakers as he will be tasked as a 3-D wing next to LeBron James.

His playing time will depend on what potential roster changes are made by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka makes, as the team reportedly has their eyes on a Kyrie Irving trade.

Brown Jr. has career averages of 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Bol Bol heads to Orlando

Bol (2018-19) returns to the rebuilding Orlando Magic on an undisclosed two-year deal. Bol has had an injury-ridden career that dates back to high school. He's been on three different teams but only suited up for the Denver Nuggets for 53 games in his short career. He has averaged 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Orlando will be an interesting situation for Bol to carve out a role in as it looks like he could play in the G-League as head coach Jamahl Mosley will play Banchero, the 2022 No. 1 pick, next to their starting center Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic also re-signed center Mo Bamba to a two-year deal and Jonathan Isaac will be coming back from an ACL injury which has kept him out since the NBA Bubble in the summer of 2020.

Eugene Omoryui finds a new home

After being waived by the Dallas Mavericks in December, Omoryui (2020-21) has signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and their G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Omoryui will have a chance to find a path to a role in the NBA after not finding much time for either the Mavericks or Texas Legends last year.

With NBA Summer League already started, Oregon fans should keep an eye on the Utah and Las Vegas summer league games as Omoryui could be on the roster if his toe injury doesn’t keep him out.

Names to Watch

Dillon Brooks

Despite not being a free agent, The Memphis Grizzlies could offer Brooks (2014-17) as a trade piece in a potential Kevin Durant trade. With his $11.4M expiring contract, the Nets or another team could be interested in him as Durant could be one of the biggest trades in sports history.

The Memphis Grizzlies could offer Brooks along with Jaren Jackson Jr. for the 12-time All-Star. The Grizzlies could be a perfect landing spot for Durant as the Southwest Divison Champs could pair him with Ja Morant.

Payton Pritchard

After coming off of an NBA Finals appearance, the Boston Celtics have also been named as a potential landing spot for Durant. Like Brooks, Pritchard (2016-20) could be a piece in a Durant trade as he has two years remaining on his four-year $10.4M deal.

With Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and picks, the Celtics could use Pritchard as a sweetener to the Nets or another team in the trade.

