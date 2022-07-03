The four-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas has the Ducks among his top suitors as he eyes his senior season.

The Oregon Ducks didn't have to go for to find their first edge rusher in the 2023 class, landing a verbal commitment from Sheldon prep Teitum Tuioti right here in Eugene. While Oregon also has defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e in the fold, the defensive line haul is still a work in progress.

This is especially true when looking at Oregon's current group of pass rushers. Superstar edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Oregon's highest rated all-time recruit, has moved on to the NFL with the New York Giants. Oregon is expecting to deploy DJ Johnson among others to bridge the gap and keep the defensive line stocked with strong talent.

That's why the Oregon staff has been working especially hard to secure the commitment of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green. Green caught up with Ducks Digest after his official visit to Oregon to give the latest in his recruitment.

2023 Defensive End Terrance Green Terrance Green on Instagram (@d1_tee0) Terrance Green poses on the Oregon Harley on his official visit.

Green is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior at Cy Woods High School in Cypress, Texas. Oregon hosted Green on an official visit in Eugene this past weekend along with numerous other top-flight recruits.

It was Green's second time on the Oregon campus, but he felt the official visit was even better than the first.

"I definitely think it was better because we got to see everything," said Green. "We had bowling, hung out with the players, the photoshoots. And also being able to learn about the academics and seeing the campus too."



Even before the Oregon rolled out the red carpet on his official, Green could tell that his interest in the Ducks was more than mutual.

Green said that "really everybody" on the Ducks' coaching staff was in contact with him: main man Dan Lanning, staffers like Tosh Lupoi, Tony Washington and Tony Tuioiti, and even runnings backs coach Carlos Locklynn, have all been communicating with Green throughout his recruitment.

2023 Defensive End Terrance Green Terrance Green gets behind the bright lights for his Oregon photoshoot.

"You wouldn't want to go through a program where you haven't even talked to the head coach," Green said. "It's a team at the end of the day. And if you're able to build a relationship with all coaches, all the players, that's something you want because you know they got your back and they care about you."

Oregon can certainly provide the glitz and glamor thanks to Nike and shiny new facilities. In Green's book, however, the Ducks check a much more important box.

"People think a lot to think about the facilities, Nike, the jerseys and all that," Green said. "But the people there are great people. And I feel like without the right people then that wouldn't mean anything"

Oregon isn't the only team vying for Green's commitment. Last month, Green dropped his top five schools. But since then, a few schools have been working hard to become frontrunners.

"I would say definitely Oregon, Michigan State and Texas. Those three are contacting me all the time," Green said.

Texas is an interesting option for Green, as the Longhorns are the only in-state school still in the running. They recently secured a huge commitment of 2023's number one prospect, quarterback Arch Manning. Green likes what he sees from the Longhorns.

"I know people are questioning their past couple seasons, but I'm eager to see what they do this season," he said. "Definitely the academics and the people are amazing as well."

As far as a final announcement, Green says it would be nice to go into his senior season without having to worry about he's going to call home.

"It's been a long ride," Green said. "Not too sure on the date just yet, but we're getting close."

While we don't know when or where Green will be going, he's made it clear what he's looking for in his college experience.

"A coaching staff who can develop me but also they care about more than football, knowing outside of football they'll be there for me if I need to talk to anybody," said Green. "Also, a good academic school and a team where it's a family."

It sounds like the Eugene scene may be just what Green is looking for in a school. What makes Oregon stand out from the pack in his eyes certainly provides hope for Duck fans.

"It feels like a family there, all the coaches and staff get along," Green said. "It's never dull, it's always a fun time."

