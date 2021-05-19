Contract Details Released for Lions Rookie Penei Sewell

The Lions' have inked their top draft pick in Penei Sewell, after the rookie signed a four-year contract Wednesday.

The contract is reportedly worth $24.1 million in fully-guaranteed money, which includes a $14.88 million signing bonus, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

The Lions selected Sewell with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the first offensive lineman off the board. Detroit returns former first-round draft pick Taylor Decker at left tackle, which could mean Sewell may end up moving to the right side of the offensive line in his rookie season.

First-year Head Coach Dan Campbell is fired up to have Sewell on his team to solidify the offensive line.

"It's not every day you can find an athlete that is his size and has his temperament," Campbell said in Sewell's introductory press conference. "This is a tough dude that knows how to play nasty and he can protect the quarterback.

"That's what you're looking for when you're trying to build a foundation on the o-line. He's going to fit like a glove--with those guys that are up there right now that we already have in the building."

Sewell was not present for Detroit's rookie minicamp after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

"Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID," Sewell tweeted last week. "Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared."

It looks like the Lions are making it a priority to win in the trenches and are determined to protect new quarterback Jared Goff, who the team acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions dealt Matthew Stafford, and both of their 2022 and 2023 first round picks, in addition to a third round pick.

