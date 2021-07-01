Sabally Named to First WNBA All-Star Game

The former Duck and current Dallas Wings star will head to Las Vegas to play in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game on July 14 (4 p.m. PT on ESPN).

Satou Sabally has been selected for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game, her first career selection. The former three-year starter at Oregon becomes the first Duck to ever be named a WNBA All-Star.

Sabally reacted to the news in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to all the fans, players, and coaches who have voted for me," she wrote. "I’m smiling from ear to ear and can’t believe it quite yet. Vegas, see you soon!

Sabally, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings, has balled out in her second season so far. After missing the first six games of the season while playing for Germany's and USA's 3-on-3 team qualifiers, respectively, she returned to the Wings on June 4 for an 18-point, 9-rebound performance against the Seattle Storm.

Through the month of June (11 games), Sabally is third on the Wings in scoring with 12.8 points per game. She is shooting career highs in field goal percentage (44.0%) and 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Sabally is one of two Wings players to be named to the All-Star Team along with Arike Ogunbowale.

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game — which will be held on July 14 in Las Vegas and broadcasted on ESPN — will feature a format pitting the WNBA All-Stars against the USA Basketball Women's National Team.

The voting was conducted by a mixture of fans, players, and coaches. Team WNBA will be coached by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

More from Ducks Digest

De'Vion Harmon Withdraws from NBA Draft, Locked in with Oregon

What Endyia Rogers Brings to Oregon

Pac-12 Football Recruiting Ramping Up

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com