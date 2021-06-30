Harmon Withdraws From NBA Draft Process

The Oklahoma transfer will play for Oregon this season after removing his name from the draft process.

Oregon guard De'Vion Harmon has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NBA draft process, as first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Harmon entered the draft on March 26 nearly a month before transferring from Oklahoma to Oregon.

Harmon will play for Dana Altman and the Ducks in the 2021-22 season, and he tweeted that he will be headed to Eugene this weekend.

Harmon, who played two seasons for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma, will have three years of eligibility remaining. He had a strong sophomore season in 2020-21, putting up 12.9 points — good for second on the Sooners — 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

The 6-foot-2 guard did not hire an agent when he declared for the draft, maintaining his collegiate eligibility. He entered the transfer portal on April 15 and committed to the Ducks on April 23.

The former Sooner joins a Ducks team that lost its three top scorers — Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, and LJ Figueroa — from a season ago, as well as valuable depth as Chandler Lawson, Jalen Terry, Aaron Estrada, and Amauri Hardy all moved on from the program. Harmon played both guard positions at Oklahoma and can pair nicely with Will Richardson in the starting lineup.

Altman has revamped the Ducks roster after falling in the Sweet 16, landing Rutgers guard Jacob Young, Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier, and top JUCO prospect Rivaldo Soares. If that wasn't enough, the Ducks will also add elite 7-footer Nathan Bittle and forward Isaac Johnson on campus.

Harmon is the second Duck to remove his name from the NBA draft, as Eric Williams Jr. tested the waters before returning to Oregon for the 2021-22 season.

