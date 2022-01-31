QUAACK: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon

The Ducks just won a major recruiting battle over USC to get an elite prospect back in the fold.

2022 cornerback Jahlil Florence has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision live on social media and CBS Sports HQ.

Florence picked the Ducks over the USC Trojans, who made a strong push late in his recruitment following the departure of Mario Cristobal to Miami and the hire of Lincoln Riley as the new head coach in Los Angeles. The Southern California standout had no shortage of offers while navigating the recruiting process a second time, with offers from LSU, Florida, Oklahoma and Miami all coming within the last two months.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back out of Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) High School was in Eugene this weekend on an official visit with the new staff, where he was joined by high school teammate and Oregon signee Jalil Tucker.

With Florence's commitment, the Ducks get a former pledge to rejoin to the program, something that's become a bit of a rarity in today's era of college football. He was one of the top prospects still left on the board in the 2022 recruiting cycle and easily one of, if not the top target for Dan Lanning and his staff.

Florence becomes the fourth defensive back in Oregon's recruiting class along with the aforementioned Tucker, cornerback Khamari Terrell, and long-time verbal commit Trejon Williams from Portland. With signing day just two days away, the coaching staff's attention now turns to other 2022 prospects including Athlete Arlis Boardinghim, cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, and outside linebacker/defensive lineman Emar'rion Winston.

*WATCH JAHLIL FLORENCE SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Oregon adds another commitment from the transfer portal

