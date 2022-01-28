QUAACK: Cornerback Khamari Terrell Commits to Oregon

Oregon has landed a commitment from 2022 cornerback Khamari Terrell from Killeen, Tex. He announced his decision on social media.

Terrell is a 3-star recruit according to the 247 Sports Composite. He played his high school football at Shoemaker High School and is viewed as one of the fastest defensive backs that was still on the board, due in large part to his background as a dual-sport athlete in track--running a 46.2 in the 400 meters.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner chose the Ducks over competing offers from Baylor, Florida and Mississippi State among others. Oregon got him on campus for a visit last weekend as was in the driver's seat from that point forward.

Terrell helps Oregon get back into the state of a Texas in 2022, where the Ducks at one point held five verbal commitments prior to Mario Cristobal's departure to take the head coaching job at Miami. It's no secret cornerback is a position of need for the Ducks heading into next season, and Terrell adds much-needed depth to that room.

The Ducks should also be considered the favorites for fellow Texan cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson from Waxahachie High School, who's taking his final visit to LSU this weekend after landing an offer from the Tigers. Oregon fans will also have their attention on Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) High School cornerback Jahlil Florence, a former commit who is on campus in Eugene this weekend taking his final visit before announcing his college decision on January 31.

*WATCH KHAMARI TERRELL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

You may also like:

Who's visiting Oregon this weekend

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE